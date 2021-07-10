Obeng reportedly found the undisclosed amount of money at the newly built Kejetia Market

The undisclosed large sum of money was in a polythene bag on the ground at the ''trotro'' station

Obeng, a washing bay attendant at KMA Shell, found the money on his way to work

A washing bay attendant only identified as Obeng has reportedly returned an undisclosed amount of money he found at the newly built Kejetia Market in Kumasi, reports kessbenonline.com.

Affectionately called Agyabeng, Obeng, who is said to be in his fifties and a worker at KMA Shell told a reporter he found the money on his way to work at Adum in Kumasi city in the Ashanti Region.

He recalled stepping on an unusual polythene bag at the ''trotro'' station on his way to work at Adum - checked it, opened it, and to his surprise, it was money, kessbenonline.com reported.

A/S: Honest washing bay attendant returns huge money he found in Kejetia Market. Image: kessbenonline.com

Source: UGC

Despite his limited financial situation, Obeng decided to return the money.

According to kessbenonline.com, Obeng is a Christian and a member of the Saint Catholic Church at Sepe Tempom, a suburb of Kumasi.

The money has been handed over to Kessben Media, and information put out for the rightful owner to contact the front desk for identification and collection.

Source: Yen