Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has clocked 36 years old today, July 10

The award-winning rapper has posted photos smoking a cigar to mark his special day

His fans, followers, and some Ghanaian celebrities have commented underneath the frames

Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has clocked 36 years old today, July 10, 2021.

The Ghanaian artiste has taken to his Instagram page with a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers.

Sarkodie has posted frames in a suit with fine cuts, showing off his expensive wristwatch and fashion ring.

The Come Back hitmaker was pictured lighting a cigar as he flexed his deluxe accessories for the camera.

Captioning the photos, he simply said:

''It’s a celebration +1 : Miles_Mony.''

Heartwarming reactions

Kennyagy commented:

''Happy Birthday.''

Kidimusic said:

''More life King ,''

Kingsleyfobiofficial said:

''Happy birthday to you King @sarkodie God bless you.''

''Happy birthday Obidi ,'' Haroldamenyah commented.

