Princess Shyngle delivered photos in no-makeup, earrings, nails, or underwear

She disclosed that her bae wants to enjoy her natural look

The photos have garnered the reactions and comments of her fans and followers

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Gambian born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has delivered no-makeup photos showing off her natural look on social media.

The television star is known for her elaborate elegance in makeup, expensive accessories, and showing off her extreme hourglass figure.

In a post sighted on her Instagram page, the actress disclosed that her boyfriend wanted to enjoy her look without her usual accessories such as hair extensions, nails, earrings, or waist trainers.

Princess Shyngle causes a stir as she drops raw photos in no-makeup, earrings, or pants. Image: Princess Shyngle

Source: Instagram

''No makeup, no wig, no waist trainer, no earrings, no nails, no heels, no bra, no pants, no edit ... Bae said this is how he likes it ,'' she captioned the photos,'' she said.

She asked:

''What do y’all think?''

Princess Shyngle posted the photos in a black dress, flaunting her flawless skin.

Her followers and fans have reacted.

Comments

Lib_djames said:

''To be honest I love your natural energy and look … you don’t need all that anyway ❤️❤️❤️.''

Maverofrenchnel_clothing commented:

''I love d way u look now ,''

Igho_crown said:

''Simple looks good on you .''

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged in the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

In a separate story, Multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has clocked 36 years old today, July 10, 2021.

The Ghanaian artiste has taken to his Instagram page with a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers.

Sarkodie has delivered frames in a suit with fine cuts, showing off his expensive wristwatch and fashion ring.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen