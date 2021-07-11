Nana Aba Anamoah sent a heartfelt message to Sarkodie as he marked his birthday on Saturday, July 10

She declared her love toward the rapper, saying: ''A man after my heart ... I love you''

Many of their fans soon headed to the comment section to react and share their views

Rapper Sarkodie's birthday was nearly clouded by other trends on social media, but on Twitter, he took the number one spot for hours, thanks to his fans and Nana Aba Anamoah.

The media personality's heartfelt message to the Ghanaian rapper on his birthday on Saturday, July 10, immediately garnered hundreds of reactions and comments from fans.

On her Twitter page, where she has gained a following of more than a million followers, she wrote:

Tracy must be shaking - Nana Aba's I love you message to Sarkodie as he marked his b'day causes stir. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

''Happy birthday to Africa’s Greatest Rapper. (Your favourite rapper knows this). The apple of my eye. The greatest to ever do it.

''A man after my heart, @sarkodie I love you. Enjoy your big day,'' she said.

Her tweet immediately erupted commentaries from her followers and some fans of Sarkodie, saying the rapper's wife ''must be shaking'' and ''jealous''.

''Tracy must be shaking,'' said Abotare Starboy, but Nana Aba soon refuted the claim, saying ''Tracy is the most secure wife on earth''.

In a subsequent post, reaffirming her unflinching love and support for the BET award-winning lyricist, she said:

''0.00001% The number of people who don’t like Sark. You don’t matter. Happy birthday, King Sark.''

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has clocked 36 years old.

The Ghanaian artiste has taken to his Instagram page with a following of 4.5 million to celebrate his special day with his fans and followers.

Sarkodie has delivered frames in a suit with fine cuts, showing off his expensive wristwatch and fashion ring.

In a separate story, Ghanaian police officer, Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko, has been honoured with an award at the Ghana Influential Youth Awards held Friday, July 9.

The junior police officer won the award for his self-financed projects and generous deeds toward the deprived in society and nation.

Lance Corporal Agbeko first emerged into the limelight after photos of him donating crutches to some physically impaired people on the street surfaced on social media.

Source: Yen.com.gh