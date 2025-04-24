Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra are prepared to give their marriage a second chance after divorce reports

Their union of over three decades hit the rocks earlier this year after they decided to end their union

Meanwhile, Guardiola is engrossed in ending the 2024/25 season on the high after what has been a turbulent campaign with Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his long-time partner, Cristina Serra, are believed to be on the path to rekindling their relationship after spending quality time together in Barcelona during the Easter break.

The visit could mark a turning point in their efforts to restore their three-decade-long union.

Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, were spotted together at The Best FIFA Football Awards on January 15, 2024. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

The couple's story began in 1994 and blossomed into marriage two decades later in 2014.

However, their relationship took a turn earlier this year when news of a split surfaced in January, followed by reports in February that divorce proceedings were underway.

Pep Guardiola and wife ready to rekindle rocky marriage

Yet the latest update brings a more hopeful tone.

Spanish tabloid El Nacional reveals that both Guardiola and Serra are “prepared to give each other another chance,” suggesting that despite the turbulence, there remains a desire to rebuild their bond.

It is also noted that during his Easter stay, the Man City boss spent three days at the family’s Barcelona residence.

Notably, both continue to wear their wedding rings, seen by many as a quiet sign of intent to reconcile, per the Sun.

What triggered Guardiola's divorce with wife?

While Guardiola’s relentless football schedule may often dominate headlines, it appears that his professional choices may have also contributed to personal strains.

One of the key flashpoints reportedly occurred in November last year, when he surprisingly extended his contract with Manchester City through to 2025.

Serra, who had returned to Barcelona in 2019 with their youngest daughter to focus on business ventures, was said to be unsettled by Pep's decision to remain in England until at least 2027.

For over five years, the pair have maintained separate residences, with Serra living in Spain alongside Valentina, their 17-year-old daughter, while Guardiola continued his managerial duties in Manchester.

Guardiola working hard to restore marriage

Despite the physical distance, the couple, who also share Maria (24) and Marius (22), remained connected and were frequently spotted together at public events, maintaining a united front even amid private tensions.

Now, in what appears to be a renewed effort to bridge the gap, Guardiola has reportedly promised to travel to Barcelona once a week.

As Guardiola navigates the complexities of leading one of Europe’s top clubs, it seems he is equally focused on restoring harmony at home.

What lies ahead for Pep Guardiola?

As Guardiola works around the clock to salvage his marriage, the former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is bent on sealing Champions League spot for the Citizens.

With four games to spare in the Premier League and an FA Cup semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest, Pep could still manage to cap off what has been a turbulent campaign both on and off the field in style.

