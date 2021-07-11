Lionel Messi leads Argentina to first Copa America title in 28 years

Argentina beat rivals Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America

Di Maria's first half goal was enough as Argentina win first title since 1993

Lionel Messi wins his first senior international trophy with Argentina

Argentina have been crowned champions of South America after beating fierce rivals Brazil in the Copa America final to lift the trophy for the first time since 1993.

The victory end Barcelona legend Lionel Messi's quest for a senior international trophy after leading La Albiceleste to triumph in Rio's Maracanã stadium.

Paris Saint Germain star Angel Di Maria netted the only goal of the game after collecting a beautiful 30-yeard pass from Rodrigo de Paul before lobbing the ball pass Ederson.

Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America for the first in 28 years. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CopaAmerica

In a game filled with some much tension and hard tackles it was the Argentines who had the best of possession and showing immense creativity.

Lionel Messi came close to wrapping up the win but slipped in the process as Argentina needed a a goal that will cushion them.

But in the end they really didn't need it as the Brazilians flapped their chances at the other end after Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa came close.

It was agony for Brazil's Neymar who was also chasing his first international title, having missed the 2019 success due to injury.

Meanwhile, his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi fell to tears after the final whistle, with teammates picking him up and hurling him into the air.

His long wait for a national trophy ends after a sixteen year career with the South American giants.

