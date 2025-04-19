Manager Mikel Arteta confirms Partey’s Arsenal future will be decided by sporting director and the club hierarchy

Thomas Partey’s contract expires at the end of the season amid growing speculation over his next move

The Ghanaian midfielder played a key role in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the future of Thomas Partey at the club will be determined by sporting director Andrea Berta and the club hierarchy.

With the Ghanaian midfielder entering the final months of his contract, speculation surrounding his next move continues to intensify, but Arteta remained tight-lipped when quizzed about the situation ahead of Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.

Arteta Plays Coy on Partey’s Contract

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the current status of Partey’s contract talks.

As reported by football.london, the Spaniard gave little away but made it clear that the key decisions would be made by Andre Berta and the club.

“Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about. The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward.” Arteta said.

While Arteta did not elaborate on what the club’s "intention" might be, his comments underline the trust placed in Berta, who only joined the Gunners in March 2025.

The former Atlético Madrid chief has been tasked with overseeing Arsenal’s transfer strategy, and Partey’s contract appears to be one of his most immediate priorities.

Partey’s Contract Winding Down

Partey’s current deal with Arsenal is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season. The 31-year-old midfielder, who joined the North London club from Atlético Madrid in 2020, has been a vital part of Arteta’s squad when fit.

However, injuries have interrupted his consistency, prompting questions about whether the club will opt to offer him an extension or move on.

Despite his limited appearances this season, Partey reminded everyone of his worth with a powerful display in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid.

The Gunners knocked out the Spanish giants with a 5-1 aggregate score, and Partey’s performance in midfield was crucial to that emphatic victory.

Links to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid

Amid the uncertainty over his future, Partey has been linked with a return to Atlético Madrid, where he spent the bulk of his career under Diego Simeone.

Additionally, reports have emerged suggesting Barcelona are monitoring the situation and could make a move should he become available on a free transfer in the summer.

With no concrete decision announced and time ticking on his current contract, speculation is only likely to grow in the coming weeks.

Strategic Decision for Berta and Arsenal

For Andrea Berta, deciding whether to retain a player of Partey's calibre or free up wages for younger reinforcements is a key early test of his leadership as Arsenal’s sporting director.

The Gunners are aiming to maintain a squad capable of competing on all fronts, and every contract renewal or departure plays a part in that broader strategy.

As it stands, Arteta has made one thing clear: it is Berta and the club who hold the reins on Thomas Partey’s future.

Partey's Dazzling Skill vs Jude Bellingham

The Black Stars midfielder produced a sheer moment of brilliance in the highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League match, leaving the 2023/24 La Liga player of the season for dead.

