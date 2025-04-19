The son of billionaire business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has been named in Ghana's U20 squad for a major competition

The youngster and a host of other budding talents have been included in the Black Satellites team for the upcoming AFCON U20 in Egypt

Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside the Central African Republic, DR Congo and Senegal

Football fans are buzzing with excitement after realising that Michael Amer, reportedly the son of prominent Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, is wearing the iconic No. 10 shirt for Ghana’s U-20 national team.

Amer has reportedly secured a spot in the final squad for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, representing Tema-based Nice Ibrahim Sporting Club.

He and his teammates, along with head coach Desmond Ofei and the technical team, departed from Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, April 19, ahead of the tournament.

This follows months of intense preparation after Ghana earned qualification with a second-place finish at the WAFU B tournament last year.

The Black Satellites secured a second-place finish behind eventual champions Nigeria at the tournament in Togo.

Sixteen players departed with the team on Saturday, while several foreign-based players are expected to link up with the squad in Egypt ahead of the competition.

Ghanaians react to Michael Amer's shirt number

Amer was seen wearing the famous number in recent friendly matches for the Black Satellites, fueling excitement among fans who believe he could be a standout player for the future.

@GhanaianPlayers posted:

"Eiii MICHAEL AMER wearing #10 jersey for #GhanaU20 #BlackSatellites is the son of Ibrahim Mahama?

@agyare said:

“Michael Amer in the No.10? You love to see it! Legacy in the making 🇬🇭🔥 #BlackSatellites”

@Apau added:

“This is special! Ibrahim Mahama’s son repping Ghana with the No.10 shirt. Can’t wait to see him ball out 💫⚽️”

@Jeffgh commented:

“The jersey number alone says it all—big player energy. Let’s go Michael Amer! 🇬🇭👊 #AFCONU20”

@Hulka said:

“If he’s anything like his dad in determination, that No.10 shirt is in good hands. Proud moment for Ghana

Amer's blend of vision, close control, and progressive playmaking appears to have left a lasting impression on the Black Satellites' technical handlers

Ghana has been drawn into Group C alongside defending champions Senegal, DR Congo, and the Central African Republic.

With 13 teams set to compete across three groups from April 27 to May 18, the Black Satellites will navigate a challenging path that could see them progress through the quarterfinals, semifinals, and potentially the final.

The tournament also serves as the qualifying event for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup.

Ghana chase U20 AFCON glory

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Satellites have been placed in Group C for the upcoming U20 AFCON.

Coach Desmond Offei's side is set to face the defending champions in a challenging group.

The tournament is set to kickstart on April 27 and runs through to May 18, 2025.

