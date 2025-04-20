Ghanaian musician Ama Serwah Genfi popularly called Amaarae's mom has spoke about her life before fame

Amaarae's mother disclosed on the Diva Doc podcast that her daughter was abused on social media

Some social media users have commented on Amaarae's mother recent interview which is trending on X

Ama Bawuah, the mother of Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae, recently shared insights into the challenges her daughter faced, particularly during the early stages of her music career, in an interview on the Diva Doc podcast.

The proud mother of singer Amaarae endured significant social media abuse, particularly from some Ghanaians who perceived her as privileged due to her family's financial status.

Amaarae’s mother opens up about her daughter’s struggles when she started music. Photo credit: @amaarae.

Source: Instagram

She explained that many netizens made harsh comments, suggesting that Amaarae was born into wealth and had an easier path because of her background.

Reflecting on their family's early years in the United States, Ama Bawuah described the financial hardships they experienced.

Singer Amaarae's mother recalled how, upon their arrival, the family had to share a small double bed, and despite these struggles, Amaarae never asked for luxuries like dolls; her focus was solely on music, showing a dedication to her passion from a young age.

Ama Bawuah also highlighted her unwavering support for Amaarae's career. She recalled instances where she rallied family and friends to attend her daughter’s performances and emphasized the importance of understanding the music business.

She expressed her philosophy that failure was never an option for Amaarae, insisting that she would always advocate for her children's success.

Through her reflections, it is clear that Ama Bawuah has played a crucial role in Amaarae's journey, both as a supportive parent and a guiding influence.

Amaarae's mom about social media abuse

Some Ghanaians have commented on musician Amaarae's mother's viral with Thelma Wright on YouTube. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@fabbtothepole stated:

"If Amaarae is where she is today it’s all coz of her mum. That woman put all her invest in her child. From hosting writing camps, taking her to musical school and all that. I’m glad it all turned out perfectly."

@faiyazboateng stated:

"I like the story, but Ama, Papa, and her mom on one bed? Naaaa, I don't agree."

@Akan_ni_ba stated:

"To have your parents to support your music career in a narration like that is a golden spoon Mum. Your pronunciation of “Papa” itself it’s giving wealth wealth."

@kwekuaboagye5 stated:

"Glad they did not listen to the kids on social media."

@Ayyub_Starlish stated:

"Hope u all heard the last part 👂."

The video of Amaarae's mother's recent interview is below:

Amaarae performs as artist at Coachella

Ghanaaian artiste Amaarae made history by being the first to perform as the main act at Coachella. Her introduction of Ghanaian songs by La Meme Gang, Eazzy, Joey B, Yaw Tog, and Asakaa Boys to a sizable crowd has thrilled fans with videos.

While many complimented her, others offered positive comments about her amazing Coachella performance.

Check out the photos below:

Amaarae slays in a cutout outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about singer Amaarae who is a stylish risk-taker from Ghana whose song speaks of love, curiosity, and unadulterated bravery.

The melanin beauty isn't hesitant to show off her skin in outfits that have been specially created for her at events like concerts or get-togethers with her pals.

In her most recent interview with Teen Vogue, the internationally renowned female artist discusses her desire to use her music to uplift others.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh