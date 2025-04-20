Top 5 Ballon d'Or contenders currently playing in La Liga

La Liga is home to some of the brightest stars leading the race for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona's Raphinha and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé headline the list, with standout seasons in both domestic and European competitions

Other strong contenders include Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal

While football has become more of a collective effort than ever before, individual brilliance continues to shine through—especially when it comes to the Ballon d’Or, the game’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Last season, Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri claimed the coveted prize after guiding his club to a fourth consecutive Premier League title and lifting the UEFA Euro trophy with Spain.

However, Rodri’s early-season injury has taken him out of the 2025 conversation.

As the 2024/25 campaign enters its final stretch, YEN.com.gh is predicting who could lift the Ballon d’Or, with La Liga boasting several strong contenders.

1. Raphinha (Barcelona)

Barcelona’s revival under Hansi Flick has been remarkable, and Raphinha has been central to their success. The Brazilian winger has emerged as the frontrunner for the award, currently backed at 2/1 odds by Coral.

He leads the Champions League with 12 goals and also tops the assists chart with seven. If he continues this form, Raphinha could become the first Brazilian to win the award since Kaka in 2007.

3. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

At 36, Robert Lewandowski continues to defy expectations. The Polish striker has scored 25 La Liga goals and sits second in the Champions League scoring chart with 11 goals.

With Barcelona in contention for a historic treble, his 8/1 odds (Coral) suggest he remains firmly in the running.

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has taken the football world by storm. Following an impressive Euro 2024 campaign, he has become a key creative force at Barcelona, leading La Liga with 12 assists.

Though the 2025 Ballon d’Or might be just out of reach, his 8/1 odds (Ladbrokes) highlight his meteoric rise—and it’s only a matter of time before he claims football’s highest individual honour.

4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Mbappé’s debut season in La Liga has been nothing short of sensational.

The French forward has adapted quickly to life in Spain, registering 22 league goals and three assists, along with seven goals in Europe.

With Real Madrid looking for a standout Ballon d’Or contender, Mbappé appears to be their top hope.

5. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Despite finishing second in last year’s Ballon d’Or rankings, Vinicius Junior remains a strong contender. With 11 league goals, five assists, and eight goals in the Champions League, he has been pivotal for Real Madrid.

Still, following the club’s underwhelming European run, his odds have slipped to 8/1, hinting that his best opportunity may have passed.

