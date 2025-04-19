The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, channelled their inner Ghanaian as they showed off rare dance moves

The pair could not contain their joy after guiding Athletic Bilbao to the semi-finals of the Europa League

Meanwhile, they would hope for more glory when they face Manchester United later on in the competition

Inaki and Nico Williams stole the spotlight not only with their performance on the pitch but also through a vibrant celebration that paid homage to their West African lineage.

Following Athletic Bilbao’s commanding 2-0 triumph over Rangers in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night, the siblings brought infectious energy to the dressing room in a heartwarming moment.

Iñaki and Nico Williams celebrated their UEFA Europa League heroics with some sweet Ghanaian dance moves. Photos by @AthleticClub/Instagram and Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images.

Inaki and Nico Williams show off dance moves

In a video shared on Athletic Club’s official Instagram handle, the Williams brothers were captured dancing enthusiastically to Shake Body — a 2014 Nigerian hit by Skales.

Clad in official club apparel, the duo moved in sync, beaming with joy as they celebrated their team’s progression to the last four.

Their moves weren't just celebratory; they served as a cultural salute to their Ghanaian ancestry and broader West African identity — an embrace they've never shied away from, whether in food, language, or music.

Williams brothers inspire Bilbao to UEL semis

On the field, it was Nico who made a decisive impact.

The younger of the two, who represents Spain internationally despite his Ghanaian descent, netted a second-half goal that sealed the win at San Mamés.

His electric pace and close control wreaked havoc down the flanks, tormenting the Rangers defence, including Nigerian centre-half Leon Balogun, who struggled to contain the winger’s relentless drives and trickery in one-on-one situations.

Inaki, meanwhile, did not feature in the encounter, remaining on the bench throughout.

However, the elder sibling, who lines up for Ghana’s Black Stars at the national team level, has played a pivotal role in the club’s European campaign.

Inaki and Nico Williams have been instrumental in Athletic Bilbao's chase for the UEFA Europa League this season. Photo by JB Lacroix.

Per statistics from Transfermarkt, he has been directly involved in six goals, finding the net five times and supplying one assist across 11 appearances.

What lies ahead

With Athletic now in the semi-finals, the road ahead only gets tougher.

The Basque side is set to meet Manchester United, who staged a dramatic extra-time comeback to edge Olympique Lyon 5-4 on aggregate after trailing 4-2 with just ten minutes left, per Sky Sports.

The clash with the English heavyweights will undoubtedly test Bilbao’s mettle.

However, the Williams brothers have already proven they can rise to big occasions.

Their influence was instrumental in ending the club’s four-decade silverware drought last season, when they lifted the Copa del Rey. Now, they aim to replicate that feat in continental competition.

Adding extra motivation is the location of this year’s Europa League final — none other than Bilbao’s fortress, San Mamés.

With the dream of lifting a European trophy on home soil, the Williams brothers have every reason to believe that history could be written once more.

Inaki celebrates Nico

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh shared that Iñaki Williams couldn’t hide his excitement after his younger brother, Nico, netted a sensational goal against Rayo Vallecano on April 13.

The Ghanaian forward celebrated Nico’s strike with pride as Athletic Bilbao cruised to a 3-1 victory.

