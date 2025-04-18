Lionel Messi has spent over two decades competing at the highest level of football

Throughout his career, he’s gone up against some of the strongest teams in both club and international competitions

His journey is filled with unforgettable matches and legendary moments on the pitch

Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has battled against some of the world’s elite teams throughout his remarkable 20-year career, leaving his mark in countless iconic matches at both club and international level.

From the 2011 Champions League final at Wembley to the epic 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, the Argentine legend’s journey has been defined by unforgettable moments, historic showdowns, and a relentless spirit to rise above even the toughest opposition.

Lionel Messi Named Strongest Team He Ever Played Against, Ignores Real Madrid

The 37-year-old icon never shied away from a challenge and unsurprisingly mentioned one of the most decorated teams in football history when asked about the toughest opponent he’s ever faced.

He also highlighted a specific match that stood out as the one that “surprised him the most” during his peak years in European football.

Messi praised Spain National Team

In an interview with Catalan outlet RAC1, Lionel Messi bypassed arch-rivals Real Madrid when asked about the toughest opponent he’s ever faced, instead naming the Spanish national team.

He specifically recalled a 2009 friendly at Atlético Madrid’s stadium — a 2-1 win for Spain — as the match that caught him most off guard:

"The Spanish team, we played a friendly at Atletico's stadium. Maradona was our coach and it was before the 2010 World Cup when they became champions. It was one of the matches that surprised me the most."

Messi only faced Spain three times during his international career — all in friendlies, never in major tournaments.

Argentina’s only win with Messi against La Roja came in 2010, a 4-1 triumph featuring goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Carlos Tevez, Sergio Aguero, and Messi himself.

The other two encounters in 2006 and 2009 ended in 2-1 losses, with the 2009 clash — where Xabi Alonso scored twice — being the one Messi singled out.

Spain’s golden era, led by Luis Aragones and later Vicente del Bosque, is widely regarded as one of the most dominant stretches in international football history.

Their tiki-taka style and consistent success elevated legends like Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, and Sergio Ramos to iconic status.

