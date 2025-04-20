Tensions rise in Barcelona dressing room as players demand more playing time

Barcelona secured a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Celta Vigo, showcasing resilience and attacking flair

However, the hard-fought victory was overshadowed by rising tensions within the dressing room

Several players showed visible frustration over limited playing time and tactical decisions, hinting at deeper unrest in Hansi Flick’s squad

While the team demonstrated grit and determination on the pitch, discord among players has created a new challenge for head coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona secured a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Celta Vigo, showcasing resilience and attacking flair. Photo: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Thriller on the pitch: Goals galore and last-minute drama

Barcelona got off to a strong start through Ferran Torres, who opened the scoring with a sharp strike into the bottom-left corner.

However, a defensive error between goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Inigo Martinez handed Borja Iglesias the equaliser for Celta.

Frenkie de Jong’s misjudgment of a bouncing ball gifted Iglesias his second, putting Celta in front. Iglesias then completed his hat-trick just after the hour mark, as pressure mounted on the league leaders.

Barça responded quickly through Dani Olmo and Raphinha, levelling the scoreline with two well-worked goals.

The match looked destined for a draw until a stoppage-time penalty gave Raphinha the chance to seal the win in the 98th minute. His cool finish took Barcelona to 73 points, maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

Lewandowski injury adds to Barca’s worries

The win came at a cost, with Robert Lewandowski forced off in the 78th minute due to a suspected hamstring strain.

Early reports suggest he could be sidelined for two to three weeks, potentially missing the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid and both legs of the Champions League semi-finals. An official update is expected after medical tests.

Frustration in the ranks: players react to Flick’s decisions

Despite the win, tensions are brewing within the squad. Ansu Fati was visibly furious after not being brought on, even after warming up through the second half.

Cameras caught him kicking a cooler and throwing his bib in frustration. His entourage feels Flick has unfairly overlooked him, and their relationship appears to be deteriorating.

Similarly, Hector Fort, who has seen limited minutes this season, showed his displeasure post-match. While Flick attempted to congratulate his players, Fort distanced himself and refused a hug from the manager, signalling discontent with his lack of involvement.

Ferran Torres, who scored the opener and was active throughout the game, was substituted in the second half.

Clearly frustrated, he walked off without acknowledging Flick and kicked a water bottle on the sidelines—another sign of growing unrest in the camp.

Flick’s Challenge: Managing talent and temperament

With key fixtures looming, including a cup final and Champions League semis, Hansi Flick must carefully navigate the mounting frustrations in the locker room.

His rigid rotation policy and squad management are now under scrutiny. Keeping the squad united and motivated will be crucial if Barcelona hopes to finish the season on a high.

