Acting Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, has ordered health workers to stop charging for toilet fees in hospitals

The decision was announced in a circular dated April 16, 2025, in response to growing public and patient complaints over the practice, which many saw as exploitative and unwarranted

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that all public health facilities are to cease charging fees for the use of toilet facilities effective immediately.

This directive comes from Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the Director-General of GHS, who has instructed Regional Directors to ensure compliance across all health facilities.

In a circular dated April 16, Prof. Akoriyea emphasised that washrooms are essential components of hospital infrastructure designed to enhance comfort for both patients and visitors.

He noted that they should not be used as a means to exploit patients or visitors financially. To maintain high standards of hygiene and patient satisfaction, Prof. Akoriyea stressed the importance of keeping washrooms clean and comfortable to reduce the risk of infections and improve the overall perception of care quality.

Regional Directors have been tasked with ensuring that the practice of charging toilet fees is discontinued immediately.

Failure to comply with this directive will result in sanctions for facility heads. All heads of health facilities are urged to communicate this directive to their teams to ensure strict adherence.

“Our attention has been drawn to the charging of fees at Ghana Health Service facilities. It must be noted that the washrooms are an integral part of the hospital infrastructure intended to provide comfort for patients and visitors and should not be used as avenues for exploitation,” Prof Samuel Kaba Akoriyea wrote in the circular.

“The washrooms must at all times be kept clean and comfortable to prevent the risk of infection, improve perception of patient care quality and increase patient satisfaction."

Samuel Kaba Akoriyea appointed as the Director-General of GHS

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea has been named the next Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) by President John Dramani Mahama, replacing Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye.

Significant progress has been made in bolstering the health sector under Dr. Kuma-Aboagye's leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic.

With the implementation of mass testing, vigorous contact tracing, and prompt policy responses, Ghana emerged as one of Africa's most proactive countries in pandemic management under Dr. Kuma-Aboagye's direction. Because of his efforts, the region's mortality rate is among the lowest.

