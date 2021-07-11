Former Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe meets old pal Abedi Ayew

The German-born Ghanaian his shares excitement of meeting his 'hero' Abedi Ayew

Anthony Baffoe returns home after resigning from his role as CAF Deputy Secretary General

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe spent some quality time with old friend Abedi Ayew Pele after returning to the country following his resignation at CAF.

The ex-Black Stars defender reunited with the three times African Footballer of the Year in a meeting at the Nania Park in Legon during the week.

In a rare photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, posted by the legendary Anthony Baffoe, he expressed excitement in meeting the man he calls his hero.

Anthony Baffoe and Abedi Pele played to together for the Black Stars in the early 90's and were both in the team that lost the 1992 Nations Cup to Ivory Coast in Senegal.

In Abedi Pele's absence in the final against the Ivorians, Baffoe was handed the captains armband in a match that traveled to penalties. The latter missed the crucial spot kick as the four time African champions lost in a marathon penalty shootouts.

Baffoe and Abedi Pele have been friends since and both played in France during their active playing days.

The ex-CAF Deputy Secretary General played for FC Metz as Abedi Pele starred for Olympique Marseille, helping them win the UEFA Champions League in 1993.

Anthony Baffoe resigned as CAF Deputy Secretary General in charge of football and development last moth after four years working with the Confederation of African Football.

He was the match commissioner at the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Germany in 2014, with the Europeans winning the tournament in Brazil.

