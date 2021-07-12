@blaqbonez, a gentleman in Nigeria, has left the country for a better life in Ghana

The young man made this known after he shared pictures of himself at the airport, happily welcoming himself to Ghana

Many social media users including Ghanaians and Nigerians who saw this post have been sharing their thoughts

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young man from Nigeria is gaining massive attention on Twitter after suggesting in a post that he was leaving his country to seek a better life in Ghana.

Sharing pictures on his handle, @blaqbonez, the gentleman was seen at the airport carrying his luggage and posing by a sign welcoming people to Ghana in one instance.

It appears that Emeka The Stallion, as he is also called, has no plans of moving back to his country as he mentioned in the caption 'that's it' and added 'bye bye Nigeria' in block letters.

See the post below:

What social media users are saying:

Lots of netizens including Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts on this development

@arinzembielu said:

This one qey be say na only you dey the airport, you sure say no be for dream?

@sholztalks joined the young man saying:

Congrats on your freedom! I’ll break free from this shackles soon. That, I’m sure of

@Belovedkid4 mentioned:

Follow Ghana enter Libya, then cross over Haiti

@bolajitheprime indicated:

Reminds me of my first time out of Nigeria, I embarrassed myself, watch

Goodbye Nigeria -Young man says as he leaves to seek greener pasture in Ghana Credit: @BlaqBonez

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a young lady has celebrated becoming the latest to move out of the country with an interesting message.

In a Twitter post she made recently, @The_HauteNurse shared pictures as she landed at the Heathrow international airport in the United Kingdom.

She went on to share a verse from the Holy Bible and personalized it saying that she has finally answered God's command to leave the country.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Never miss important updates! Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen