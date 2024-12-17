Monica, a young Ghanaian lady, based in Tarkwa, has reportedly been sacked from her job after the 2024 general election

The lady was allegedly laid off by her boss for voting for the NDC's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Her sad ordeal, as captured in a video shared on Facebook by Streetz Traffic, sparked reactions from Ghanaians

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Monica, has allegedly been sacked from work by her boss for voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended presidential elections.

Monica workse as a sales girl in a gold dealership shop at Tarkwah in the We he allegedly sacked her immediately.

A Ghanaian lady allegedly loses her job after voting for president-elect John Mahama. Photo credit: @UGC.

Source: UGC

The young lady claimed that when she returned to work after casting her ballot on Saturday, December 7, 2024, her boss asked which political party she voted for.

As fate would have it, immediately she mentioned that she voted for the NDC, h allegedly sacked her immediately.

Feeling dejected by the decision, Monica contacted Ghanaian social media content creator, Streetz Traffic to intervene on her behalf by speaking to her boss.

Owing to this, Streetz Traffic called the lady's boss on the phone to find out more about why she was sacked.

While speaking in a telephone conversation captured on video, the lady's boss, Mr Amoah, said Monica was disrespectful and flouted some company policies which bar employees from discussing politics during work hours.

"I told her anytime that we don't discuss politics at the shop because the owner of the company is a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). But I always come to meet here at the shop to discuss politics. Imagine if the owner comes around and finds you talking about the NDC and criticising the NPP," he said.

"On election day, she told me she wanted to go and vote, and I asked her not to go because we were expecting a client, but this girl ignored my orders and still went out to vote. So if you have flouted my orders and gone to vote for your favourite party and they are now in power, then go and work for them," he added.

Monica, who was also on the call initiated by Streetz Traffic, was heard pleading with Mr Amoah to rescind the decision, but her plea was flatly rejected.

Ghanaians react to Monica's ordeal

After Streetz Traffic shared the video of his telephone conversation with Monica and Mr Amoah on Facebook, some Ghanaians reacted to it.

@Sapark Ibrahim said:

"We don't do politics at work..That was her biggest mistake."

@Kofi Obe replied:

"Sapark Ibrahim At my workplace, all my senior colleagues share different political views, so when they discuss politics, I either stay silent or simply agree with whatever they say. However, in my mind, I know exactly where my vote will go. I do this to avoid unnecessary hate from them."

@Dzimabi Promise also said:

"This so-called boss is just being biased, emotional and a political party slave."

Woman evicted from her room after voting

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian woman had allegedly been evicted from her room by her landlord.

This, according to the woman, was because she voted for former president John Mahama, the candidate of the opposition NDC in the presidential election.

She said her landlord is a staunch NPP supporter and was irked by her celebration of Mahama's victory.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh