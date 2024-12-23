A video of a young Ghanaian lady sharing her disappointment in the wake of Christmas has gone viral on social media

She complained bitterly over the decision by some men who give GHc2,000 to their lovers, saying this was inadequate

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the lady's comments

A Ghanaian lady has raised concerns over the actions of some men when it comes to appreciating their lovers during the festive season.

This comes after she took to social media to call out men who give their partners GH¢2,000 or below as their spending amount for Christmas.

A Ghanaian lady expresses unhappiness with men who give their lovers 'only' GH¢2K for Christmas. Photo credit: @sarpongmaa/TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady complained that GH¢2,000 was inadequate for ladies, especially considering the country's economic hardship.

She explained that such an amount would not be enough to afford wigs, body lotion, dresses, and shoes, especially during this festive period.

The young lady concluded that such men should advise themselves or risk being jilted.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 30 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians disagree with lady on Christmas money

Social media users who took to the video's comments section shared their opinions on the lady's remarks.

Kwaku Frimpong reacted:

"1 cedis koraa you won't get."

amazing tanko wrote:

"U want attention but you want get wai we will sell all our and take the money give u."

albertokyere01 added:

"Buy some yourself wai and leave ur boyfriend alone."

Dawud Umar indicated:

"Even 1 cedis I will not give her she should go and work."

Lady confesses lover is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady detailed why she broke up with her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, the lady admitted that she opted to part ways with her lover because he was broke.

She admitted that her current boyfriend was not as good-looking but had more money and cared for her well.

