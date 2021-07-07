Zionfelix's Italian 'borga' lady, Erica Amoa, has joined many people to celebrate the blogger on his birthday

Erica took to social media to share a photo with Zionfelix in which she had a protruding belly like a baby bump

Accompanying the photo was a lovely message for Zionfelix who just turned 30 years old

Erica Amoa, the lady at the centre of renowned blogger Zionfelix's recent marriage brouhaha, has popped up once again.

Erica who is a gospel artiste based in the Italian city of Brescia has joined many in celebrating the blogger on his birthday.

Zionfelix, born Felix Adomako Mensah, turned 30 years old on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and many took to social media to wish him well.

One of the birthday wishes which caught attention came from Erica who took to her Instagram page to share a photo.

The photo shows Erica wearing a white dress with a red belt. She seemed to have a protruding belly which was covered by the style of the dress, suggesting she had a baby bump.

Zionfelix who wore a white shirt over a red pair of trousers and sneakers while holding Erica by her shoulder.

The red and white combination of Zionfelix and Erica and the seeming baby bump feed into rumours that the blogger had got Erica pregnant and 'married' her secretly.

Her birthday message did little to refute those rumours with her description of Zionfelix as her bae.

"Happy birthday b❤️ @zionfelixdotcom," she said.

Later, Erica shared the same photo and message on her Instagram stories which were also reposted by Zionfelix.

Zionfelix and Erica's saga

For those who may not know, videos of the blogger, in what looks like a traditional marriage ceremony, popped up on social media on Friday, June 25, 2021.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Zionfelix was seen dressed in a white kaftan standing beside a lady who wore a black and white outfit while he put a ring on her finger.

The videos stirred a lot of reactions on social media because the lady on whose finger Zionfelix put a ring on was not Minalyn but Erica.

Rumours suggested that the blogger had got Erica pregnant and had been forced to perform some marriage rites.

But the blogger responded to the rumours by denying that he has never been married.

Minalyn celebrates Zionfelix's birthday

Prior to Erica's message, Zionfelix's fiancee, Minalyn, had taken to social media to celebrate him with a video.

In the video, Zionfelix and Minalyn were captured in many loved-up moments. Minalyn shared a lovely caption in addition to the video.

