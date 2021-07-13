Ghanaian celebrity blogger, influencer and publicist Phylx Akakpo known in real life as Felix Akakpo Dzefe, has got married.

Phylx Akakpo tied the knot with his pretty sweetheart, Eunice, on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Photos from the wedding ceremony have popped up showing it to be a very colourful ceremony.

Blogger Phylx Akakpo marries Photo source: @sammykaymedia

From the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the couple had both their traditional and white wedding ceremonies on the same day.

In some of the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Phlyx is seen dressed in a white three-piece kaftan while Eunice rocked colourful kente. The couple was captured in many loved-up poses.

In one of the videos, the blogger, who is a publicist for singer Becca and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, was seen dancing in the midst of friends.

Another video shows the white wedding of the couple with Phylx unveiling his bride.

Source: Yen