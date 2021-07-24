Actress and media personality Victoria Lebene has bagged a Bachelor's degree from the African University College of Communication (AUCC).

The actress was among graduands at AUCC's 17th graduation ceremony held on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Lebene, the wife of blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah a.k.a. Nkonkonsa, received a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Development Communication.

The happy graduand took to social media to share a video from her graduation ceremony.

In the video, Lebene encouraged others like her to focus on whatever they are doing and know that with determination they can be anything.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Lebene captioned:

"You can be anything you want to be.......IT IS POSSIBLE! Just make up your mind, get at it, go hard at it, don’t give up. EARN YOUR CROWN QUEENS! CELEBRATION ."

Earlier, Lebene had shared a photo from the graduation with the caption:

"A stepping stone into higher heights ‍."

