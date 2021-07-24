The 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK has been launched in Accra, Ghana, at the La Palm Beach Hotel, Friday, July 23, 2021.

The highly anticipated event saw the unveiling of nominees for the various categories who made the final list for this year's edition.

Ghana Music Awards UK aims to recognise Ghanaian creative works in music and culture, and the event kicked off in Accra to garner a buzz from home though the awards scheme is UK-based.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okuraku Mantey, was among the dignitaries who graced the event.

Famous entertainment personalities including the veteran hiplife singer, Mzbel, the Afropop singer Wendy Shay, the actress Beverly Afaglo, the music duo Keche Global, the comic actress Afia Schwarzenegger, the actress Akuapem Poloo, and other notable figures also appeared at the event showing off their fashion sense.

1. Singer Mzbel arrives at the launch of Ghana Music Awards UK.

2. Akwaboah Music's arrival at the Ghana Music Awards UK launch.

3. Singer Wendy Shay beams with smiles as she arrives at the event.

4. Comic actress Afia Schwar makes an appearance.

5. Rapper Fameye graces the event with his presence.

