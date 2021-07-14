Afia Schwarzenegger has opened up on what the actual cause of Moesha's predicament is

In a new video making rounds, the TV personality said Moesha's mental health had been attacked

She went on to debunk the rumors linking the actions of the model to a business tycoon

Television and radio personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the ongoing discussion about model and actress, Moesha Boduong.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a rather livid Afia Schwar said Moesha's recent action was not caused by any man.

Source: Instagram

According to her, the general public attacked Moesha's mental health after criticising her over her decision to repent and turn to Christ.

Afia Schwar said people did not stop for a minute to consider Moesha's mental state and capability before saying and writing all manner of things about her.

