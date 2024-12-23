MP-elect John Dumelo got many people laughing hard when he made funny facial expressions while MC Yaa Yeboah spoke about why she should not be tagged as NPP

The video was captured on the final episode of UTV's United Showbiz, which gospel singer Empress Gifty hosted

Many people likened Mr Dumelo's actions to that of outgoing MP KT Hammond, noting that Mr Dumelo would take over from him

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has gone viral after a video of him making funny facial expressions behind journalist MC Yaa Yeboah has gone viral online.

Dumelo and Mc Yaa Yeboah saga

The final episode of UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, December 21, 2024. Gospel singer Empress Gifty hosted Mr Dumelo, MC Yaa Yeboah, and other pundits on her show.

MC Yaa Yeboah sought to clarify her affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP). She noted that despite being an NPP member, she did not want to be tagged as such.

"I was the one who was part of the movement. I was the one who sat on social media and even on Onua TV who criticised the government. NDC communicators were using my videos on their platform. That one, nobody tagged me as NPP."

MC Yaa Yeboah, bolstering her point about why she should not be tagged as NPP, noted that when she was three months pregnant, she led the Fix the Country demonstration against the NPP's Akufo-Addo government.

"I sat here (United Showbiz) with Socrates Safo. The videos are there on YouTube. I was the same Yaa Yeboah who spoke and went viral everywhere; that time was against the NPP, no one said I was NPP."

While she passionately made her point, the newly elected MP for Ayawaso West, Mr Dumelo, made funny facial expressions behind her.

Reactions to Dumelo's funny faces

In the comment section, many people laughed at Mr Dumelo's funny facial expressions, which he displayed in the video.

They stated that the MP-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon would replace the outgoing MP for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, who is known for such similar gestures.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians in the comments:

hyy_dej said:

"John Dumelo will replace KT Hammond."

justme said:

"John Dumelo is the one replacing KT Hammond so you people should chill 🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Kwame Mtn🇬🇭 said:

"Wode concert sei aaa 3kc Parliament 😂🤣John Dumelo nono ❤️."

mubarakpoundz said:

"Our MP John Dumelo…wony3 o 😂😩😩😩 enoa nono."

Jonsam ♑️said:

"I think Yaa needs an extra sheet 😅."

Empress Gifty breaks down on United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty cried uncontrollably while eulogising he mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, on UTV's United Showbiz.

The final episode of the show of the year aired on December 21, 2024, and it saw the gospel singer get emotional as she spoke about her late mother.

Ghanaians wrote condolence messages and words of encouragement in the comment section.

