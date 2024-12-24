Farida Mahama, in a video she shared on TikTok, rocked an expensive wig, sunglasses and a fashionable outfit

She jammed to 'You Look Good' by Cartier as she recorded herself with her phone to the admiration of social media users

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for her beauty, poise and grace

Farida Mahama, daughter of President-elect John Dramani Mahama, has captured the attention of Ghanaians with a new video which surfaced on TikTok.

In the video, Farida wore an expensive wig, sunglasses, and a fashionable outfit. She recorded herself with her phone while dancing to 'You Look Good' by Cartier. The video impressed many social media users, who praised her beauty, poise, and sense of style in the comments section.

Farida Mahama has been in the public eye recently following her father's victory in the 2024 general elections. She has also gained attention for her community outreach efforts.

A few days ago, she went viral for leading a donation drive at the Oblogo Cluster of Schools. The video showed her interacting with schoolchildren and sharing supplies, which earned her the respect of many Ghanaians.

Farida Mahama impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Young Ricch8112 said:

"You look good baby."

🦋♥️Murasty Bae commented:

"Can we be friends please.🙏"

NATURAL SWEET said:

"President Mahama has beautiful babies.🥰"

Christianadusarfo2 commented:

"The only princess in town."

Abdulrahman said:

"How does it feel to be the daughter of the supreme leader of Ghana."

PK reacted:

"The first female president in Ghana soon."

KNii Lancelot commented:

"Farida make we date errr. Ago take care of you wae. Forget your daddy’s title."

user5377354784833 said:

"You are too much beautiful."

