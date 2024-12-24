Emelia Brobbey, in a video, addressed Lil Win's recent claims of being 'slapped' with a slipper on a movie set years ago

The actress denied having ill intentions towards Lil Win and denied intentionally 'slapping' him on set

Emelia Brobbey apologised to Lil Win and urged him and other colleagues not to take things that happen on set personally

Celebrated Kumawood actress and musician Emelia Brobbey has responded to Lil Win's recent claims about a past incident on a movie set.

In a recent interview on Lawson TV, Lil Win opened up about the maltreatment he suffered from his colleagues and prominent movie producers when he first entered the Kumawood movie industry.

The Kumawood actor, who recently held a grand opening for his Wezzy Barbering Studio, recounted how a female colleague 'slapped' him with a slipper during a movie shoot and claimed to have done it intentionally many years ago.

Despite not mentioning names, fans speculated that Emelia Brobbey was the actress behind the infamous incident.

Emelia Brobbey addresses Lil Win's claims

In a recent interview, Emelia Brobbey denied harbouring bad intentions towards Lil Win, stating that she did not intentionally 'slap' him with the slipper on the movie set.

The actress noted that the incident between her and the Wezzy Empire label owner was part of the movie scene and that she maintained professionalism during the shoot.

Emelia Brobbey apologised to her colleague Lil Win if he still resented her for her actions in the movie scene. She also urged him and other colleagues not to take things that happen on their movie sets personally.

Below is the video of Emelia Brobbey responding to Lil Win's claims:

Emelia Brobbey's comments stir reactions

Emelia Brobbey's response to Lil Win's claims triggered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Sufiyan Suphian commented:

"Why is Emilia shifting the goalpost? It is clear from Lil Win that the slap isn't his problem, but the commentary from her after the scene shows that she did it out of hatred, so she should address that."

Akua Beauty said:

"What Oboy Siki said is really true."

Asamoah_007 commented:

"Lil Win for grow."

Ethan said:

"This guy ankasa, he has issues."

Lil Win calls out Olando Gossip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win shared his thoughts on TikToker Olando Gossip's recent critique of some musicians.

The Kumawood actor advised the TikToker against making controversial remarks about his colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Lil Win also encouraged Olando Gossip to quit social media and seek greener pastures abroad like other social media personalities.

