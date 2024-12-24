King Promise shared a snippet of an upcoming collaboration with Black Sherif during a TikTok Live session with his fans

In the video, the singer happily sang Black Sherif's verse from the song as it played in the background, triggering comments from fans

A recording of the snippet has made rounds on social media who have shared their impression of the unreleased tune, with many praising Black Sherif's verse

Popular Ghanaian musician King Promise has previewed a new collaboration with Black Sherif during a TikTok Live session.

The singer shared a snippet of the unreleased track while singing along to Black Sherif’s verse as it played in the background.

The short clip from the session has spread across social media. Fans have shared their reactions, with many praising Black Sherif’s verse. The song has already generated high expectations, as listeners have praised the collaboration between the two music giants.

King Promise has been very active in the music industry lately. He was recently featured on a song by M.anifest, 'Hang My Boots,' which received significant airplay. The musician also had a world tour for his recent album, True To Self, shutting down numerous auditoriums in countless countries.

Black Sherif, King Promise collaboration stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

savelesii said:

"Masa for this one you people for talk blacko the truth o."

rxth_a wrote:

"Sorry but the burna boy version personally sonically sounds better."

TraceyWithhAnE said:

"First of all Blacko’s work rate is insane>>>> Secondly - I feel very spoilt: - Sark x Blacko - Kidi x Blacko - 5 star KP x Blacko All my faves coming together we love to see it😁I tuned into his TikTok live at the right time."

Black Sherif interacts with sister

An interaction between Black Sherif and his sister has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young girl expressed his frustrations with running errands for her mother despite her brother being a superstar.

She highlighted some aspects of errands she did not like, which included purchasing fermented fish and walking instead of using a car.

