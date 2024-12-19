Justine Agbenu's grandmother has reacted to the court sentence handed out to Salifu Amoako's teenage son

The elderly woman lashed out at the teenager, accusing him of showing a lack of empathy in the wake of recent developments

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the court's verdict

The grandmother of Justine Agbenu, one of the girls who died in a car crash at East Legon, has broken her silence over the verdict delivered by the Family and Juvenile Court in Accra involving Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako's son.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly woman in an interview lambasted the teenager, accusing him of having no empathy for the girls who passed away in the accident he caused.

She claimed that the 16-year-old's lack of empathy was evident at the beginning of the trial when he pleaded not guilty to all eight charges levelled against him.

"If you can do something like this and still plead not guilty, then it means you have no empathy. He even pleaded not guilty to driving without a license," she said with a sad look.

Bishop Salifu Amoako's son has been sentenced to six months at the Senior Correctional Centre.

The video had raked in over 100,000 views and 70 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Salifu Amoako's son sentence

Social media users who commented on the video shared their views on the sentence handed out to Salifu Amoako's son.

@osei_dennis100 reacted:

"You see the woman's last statement; it's more powerful than anything. May God rest their souls."

@KwandaMubarak wrote:

"De family of de late girls shud appeal de sentence nd judgement even to de Supreme Court to get thru justice."

@eii_braakofi added:

"2 beautiful little girls killed and the lives of 2 different families destroyed for life. And Salifu Amoako’s son gets to walk away with a slap on the wrist. May God be the judge."

@KingKhalikhali added:

"Eii Charley.. Those last words the woman said aren’t something to joke about oo."

East Legon victim buried

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Dwomoh, one of the victims of the East Legon accident, had been laid to rest.

The teenager was buried alongside her close friend, Justine Agbenu, both of whom died in the car crash caused by Salifu Amoako's son.

Ghanaians have sympathised with the grieving families.

