Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and Jamaican singer Spice are the best performers at the 2024 Bhimfest concert

The Jiggle And Whine hitmakers showed off impeccable dance moves at the most-talked-about musical concert of the year

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy and Spice's dance video posted by bloggers on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has made headlines after his exceptional performance at the beach edition of the annual Bhimfest concert.

The BET winner Stonebwoy invited top African musicians, including David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, and Jamaican star Grace Latoya Hamilton, known professionally as Spice, to entertain his loyal Ghanaian fans.

Stonebwoy and Spice have become a trending topic on Instagram after their twerking video surfaced online.

Stonebwoy and Spice show off impeccable dance moves at Bhimfest 2024. Photo credit: @swagofafrica.

Source: Instagram

Female musician Spice stole the show with her stylish blue glittering bodysuit and leggings, mesmerising the crowd with her flirtatious dance moves.

Stonebwoy couldn't resist as he posed for the voluptuous singer to twerk on him in a hilarious video on Instagram.

Stonebwoy entertains the crowd at Bhimfest

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy and Spice's video on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kobes_tone stated:

"Please, Dr Louisa, go bore oo 😂😮."

helenayaapapabi stated:

"Someone said marry a musician at your own risk, and what is this 😂😂."

gaza_muziik stated:

"😂😂Ur wife, Catch u."

Bigmarriott stated:

"You will go and meet madam in the house."

de_la_milk stated:

"Stoneboy is playing with Jamaica fire 🔥 Louisa is watching you."

myhighestlyf stated:

"So this gal no g9 Jamaica since she came 😂😂."

curfew_mamba stated:

"Stonebowy wife is crying deep inside 😂."

zoo_zil_ stated:

"Ghana di333 the music sef shun dey make sense. Bibiaaaa s3i smh."

jackmani_k stated:

"This kind of Yansh should avoid me."

Efya rocks a black outfit to Bhimfest

Ghanaian musician Efya looked effortlessly chic in a black cleavage-baring outfit and African braids hairstyle for her performance at the 2024 Bhimfest.

Check out the photos below:

Nigeria's Davido performs at Bhimfest in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Davido, a Nigerian artist, was named one of the best performers at the 2024 Bhimfest event in Ghana.

Davido's performance at the beach version of the much-anticipated beach event had music fans rocking to his hit songs.

Several social media users have commented on Davido and Stonebwoy's performances at the sold-out concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh