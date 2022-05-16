In a video shared by Joy FM on Facebook, an interview was done with a woman suffering from Sickle cell

The woman shared her life's journey and how living with the sickle cell disease has impacted her life

She shared some essential information on the disease and advised people to be knowledgeable about the sickness

A Ghanaian woman suffering from sickle cell shared her experience with the disease in an interview with JoyFM. 49-year-old Ama Nyarko is a strong-willed and hard-working woman who is a teacher and a broadcast journalist.

She has been teaching for 24 years and is currently teaching at the Kumasi technical senior high school. She has two beautiful kids and has been married for 14 years.

In the interview, she shares some memorable moments in her teaching career and how her affable personality draws even the toughest students toward her. She talks about how fulfilling her job has been even though she suffers from such a crippling disease.

Ama Nyarko described how tough her condition made life and how it affected her progress in her academic life. She also said she lost a brother who was 12 years also suffering from sickle cell but luckily for her, she has survived.

She further talked about some challenges she faces, one of them being having to purchase drugs with a large chunk of her salary. Ama Nyarko has however managed to pull through despite all the tough times and is living a happy life with her loving and supportive husband and her kids.

She pleaded with parents and patients to educate themselves about the disease as some people know little to nothing about the condition even though their children are suffering from it. She emphasized the need for couples to know their genotype and select partners carefully to protect their kids.

All You Need To Know About Sickle Cell Anemia

Sickle cell is an inherited disorder that distorts the shape of the red blood cells, which is responsible for transferring oxygen to all parts of the body. The body gets into big trouble when the red blood cells are compromised, causing it to malfunction.

Symptoms of sickle cell may appear as early as 6 months after birth. Some symptoms may include Vision problems, Frequent infections Swelling of hands and feet. Sickle cell can be managed, but treatment should be done as early as possible. Late detection and treatment may prove fatal.

