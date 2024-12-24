Gospel singer Broda Sammy got many people admiring his sense of humour when he visited gospel singer Empress Gifty to commiserate with her upon the loss of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan

After signing the book of condolence, Broda Sammy read his lovely message to Empress Gifty, who guided him in ensuring he read correctly

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, while others spoke about his fashion style

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Gospel musician Broda Sammy visited his fellow gospel musician Empress Gifty to commiserate with her upon the passing of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga.

Empress Gifty teaches Broda Sammy how to read his condolence message to her late mother. Image Credit: @empress_gifty and @brodasammy_nationsworshipper

Source: Instagram

Broda Sammy commiserates with Empress Gifty

Upon arriving at Empress Gifty's residence, Broda Sammy followed the traditional routine of shaking hands with the bereaved family from right to left.

Empress Gifty was seated beside her husband, Hopeson Adorye, who welcomed Broda Sammy with open arms.

After greeting the family, the Ebebam hitmaker was directed by his manager to sign the book of condolence for the late Madam Agaga.

After writing his condolence message, he decided to read it to the Watch Me hitmaker. His failure to read it properly got her laughing as she guided him to read the lovely message.

Reactions to Broda Sammy and Empress Gifty's video

The video Empress Gifty shared on her Instagram page got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they admired Broda Sammy's sense of humour.

Others also loved the fact that Broda Sammy's antics made Empress Gifty laugh despite her being in mourning.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

nanaefyadugbartey said:

"Eiiiiii Nipa na ns3m hunu y3 no d3 sei 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂...Broda Sammy i give up on u 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

piesie.yaa_marfo said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 S3 book book of condolo 😂😂.... He's a whole mood."

awiagahglago said:

"Empress was just staring at the shoe 😂."

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Ajeeee broda Sammy won't ki!! us ooo 😂😂😂."

dorothy_akosua_antwi said:

"Awurade Broda Sammy 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

adel.goldie said:

"I love the humour he brought to make you laugh 😂😂😂."

McBrown jokes while resolving feud with Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown humorously mended her rift with gospel musician Empress Gifty during a visit to the singer's home to console her after the loss of her mother, Agaga.

In a video capturing the moment, McBrown addressed several topics with lighthearted banter, including their playful “Empress title” rivalry, their online competitions, and Empress Gifty's absence from her appearance on McBrown’s show, *Onua Showtime*.

The heartfelt visit marked a positive turning point in their relationship, leaving many fans applauding McBrown's approach to resolving conflicts with grace and humour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh