Ayisha Modi, popularly known as She Loves Stonebwoy, has hit hard at one Pastor Louis over the plight of actress Moesha Boduong.

The bubbly Moesha recently announced that she had seen Jesus Christ and had repented as a born-again Christian.

Not long after, she was spotted in a viral video making confessions about her past life and how wanted to take her life to end everything.

Moesha also disclosed that she had sold her cars and properties and was now using taxis and ride-hailing services for transport.

Later, it was widely reported on social media that Moesha had sold her properties to give to the church which helped her to repent.

Reacting to the saga, Ayisha Modi, who happens to be one of the friends of Moesha, has claimed one Pastor Louis had manipulated the actress into selling her properties.

According to Modi, the pastor hypnotised Moesha by giving her some oil to drink. She added that the pastor had brought the demonic powers from Nigeria.

"The spell oil you gave the girl to drink, I have seen it. Just release the girl.

"Let me tell you something, all the money Moesha gave you, I Ayisha Obaa Yaa Modi, I am promising you [that], even right from America, I'll fight you spiritually."

