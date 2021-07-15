Moesha Boduong's church, The Revelation Church International, has released a statement on the trending saga of the actress's conversion.

The bubbly Moesha recently announced that she had seen Jesus Christ and had repented as a born-again Christian.

Not long after, she was spotted in a viral video making confessions about her past life and how she wanted to take her life to end everything.

Moesha also disclosed that she had sold her cars and properties and was now using taxis and ride-hailing services for transport.

Later, it was widely reported on social media that Moesha had sold her properties to give to the church which helped her to repent.

The reports which went viral also claimed that the church had taken Moesha to a secret place.

But in a statement released on Friday, July 15, 2021, the church indicated that Moesha was not in their custody.

According to the statement, even though the church picked up Moesha after the news of her trying to take her own life, the family of the actress have come for her.

Moesha has thus been in the care of her family at home, since Wednesday, July 14, the statement revealed.

