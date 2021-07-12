Monfa no nkor Ankaful - Twene Jonas descends on Badu Kobi over failed prophecies

Twene Jonas has descended on Prophet Badu Kobi over the latter's failed soccer predictions

The Ghanaian based in USA said it would be expedient for the pastor to be taken to a mental institution

Badu Kobi made 2 different football prophecies and they all went sideways

Twene Jonas, the popular Ghanaian social media commentator based in the United States of America has reacted to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's wrong prophecies.

In a new video making rounds online, the "Glass nkoaa" crooner was seen going on his usual walk on the streets of USA while reacting to the matter.

According to Jonas, he did not know why the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International would put himself up for ridicule.

He went on to say that from the way things were unfolding, the best option would be for the man of God to be sent to a mental institution, preferably, Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital.

Twene Jonas went on to quiz why the popular preacher would want to put himself in a tight corner and go into sports prediction when his job was to preach the word of God.

He then added that he would be disappointed in parents who take their wards to the church for him to declare that they are possessed.

The "hw3 fom" phrase maker said people who take their children to the church for them to be delivered did not have enough sense.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was caught in the crosshairs of social media after his 2 predictions on football he claimed to be prophecies 'fell flat'.

The preacher, prior to the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina, said the former was going to lift the trophy.

Few hours after that prophecy, he predicted that England was going to win the Euro 2020 finals against Italy.

Both prophecies ended up happening in the opposite with Argentina winning the Copa America and Italy winning the Euro 2020.

These outcomes set up the preacher on social media skewers where he was made to face the music online.

