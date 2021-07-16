Ronaldo shatters 37-year-old record after winning golden boot at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 top scorer award following his five goals and one assist before Portugal crashed out

UK outlet SunSport are reporting that the legend has now smashed a long-standing record of up to 37 years

The feat means Cristiano Ronaldo is now the oldest man to have won a golden boot in European competitions

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Having scored five goals at the just concluded Euro 2020 championship, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shattered a record which has stood for 37 years.

Although the striker failed to win the tournament having crashed out in the Round of 16, the Juventus striker still ended the competition with pride.

Despite playing in just four games at Euro 2020, Ronaldo who scored five goals went home with the Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets another record in European football. Photo: Lazslo Balogh

Source: Getty Images

He scoops the award ahead of Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick who also scored five goals at the tournament, however, CR7 was presented with the award because he also provided one assist.

And winning such a prestigious award at the age of 36 is breathtaking, as he shattered a 37-year record after landing his hands on the individual accolade.

According to SunSport via GiveMeSport, Ronaldo is now the oldest player to win the Golden Boot award at a European Championship - and by some distance.

European Championship Golden Boot winner since Euro 1984.

Tomas Brolin (Euro 92) - Age: 22

Milan Baros (Euro 2004) - Age: 22

Marco van Basten (Euro 88) - Age: 23

Patrick Kluivert (Euro 2000) - Age: 24

Alan Shearer (Euro 96) - Age: 25

Antoine Griezmann (Euro 2016) - Age: 25

David Villa (Euro 2008) - Age: 27

Fernando Torres (Euro 2012) - Age: 28

Michel Platini (Euro 84) - Age: 29

Cristiano Ronaldo (Euro 2020) - Age: 36

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ronaldo remains a Juve player according to club official

The vice-president of Juventus football club of Italy Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a player of the Italian club.

Ronaldo who joined the Old Lady in 2018 still has a contract with the club that runs until the end of next season according to BeSoccer.

The 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with several clubs in recent times and there are concerns in Italy over the future of the superstar.

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Thursday that a video has surfaced online showing how Lionel Messi was welcomed back to Argentina by his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

In the video posted by twitter user @azulfeehely, you can see Antonella running and jumping into her husband's arms as they shared a warm embrace.

Messi was returning to his home country on Sunday, July 11, 2021, after the Argentines beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen