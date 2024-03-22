William Amponsah has won silver in the Men's half marathon final at the 2023 African Games at the University of Ghana stadium

His medal win makes it the very first marathon medal won by Ghana in an African Games competition

William said the win serves as an inspiration for him to do more and get more laurels for the country

Ghanaian athlete William Amponsah has won a silver medal at the ongoing 2023 African Games in Ghana.

The Ghanaian clinched silver with a time of 1:05:13 in the Men’s half marathon. This is the West African country’s first-ever African Games marathon medal.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi Sports William said the win serves as an inspiration for him to do more.

William Amponsah has become the first Ghanaian to win an African Games marathon medal Photo credit: George Addo & @afrikabaronnie

“I’m so inspired. Every achievement I make inspires me to more. It has been known all over the globe that it is the East Africans who are good in this race. So it gives me the inspiration to work hard so I can compete against them.”

Meanwhile, the President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, congratulated William Amponsah for his historic achievement.

"He is the first Ghanaian to have won a medal in an African Games and we are proud of him."

Ghanaian Athlete William Amponsah Sets New National Record In Men’s 10,000m

Winning a medal in the marathon is not the only record set by William Amponsah in the African Games.

Even though he did not win a medal in the Men's 10,000m finals at the 2023 African Games, William did an impressive time of 29:50.99s, setting a new national record.

Ghana's Black Princesses beat Nigeria to win gold at African Games

In another story, the final women's football competition at the 13th African Games came off on March 21, 2024, in Cape Coast, and the Black Princesses won gold.

Ghana's Mukarama Abdullai scored the winning goal, which earned them gold.

This brings Ghana's medal count in the 2023 African Games to 50, including 11 gold, 23 silver, and 16 bronze.

