Rapper Cardi B confirms she hid pregnancy while she was shooting 'Wild Side'

Female rap superstar Cardi B has confirmed she purposefully kept her pregnancy a private secret during the shooting of 'Wild Side' featuring Normani

Cardi simply shot the entire video without turning to face the camera while she delivered her verse on the song

The rapper confirmed the story after she was asked on social media by one of her music fan followers

The 25-year-old Canadian singer Normani officially released the video for her new song Wild Side featuring Cardi B on Thursday morning.

With less than an hour after the release, one of Cardi B's fans noticed the rapper had not faced the camera in the music video.

The tweep (@_BayBey) tweeted to say:

"Was cardi b pregnant shooting #WildSide ?!?! Is that why she never turned around?"

Before the New York rapper responded to say:

"Lol yes."

The rapper had long announced her pregnancy though. As Briefly had reported last month, the 28-year-old confirmed she was pregnant with her second child during a live performance with the rap group Migos at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. She and her husband, Offset, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Additionally, Cardi, who was born in Washington Heights, New York, as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, recently achieved the special milestone as the fasted rapper to reach 100 million followers on Instagram and only the 28th user to do so. The rapper blew up in the music industry back in 2018 after years of various hustles, one of which was strip dancing.

