Normani and Cardi B show fans their 'Wild Side' in new steamy music video

Normani and Cardi have shown their fans their wild side in a new music video for their song titled Wild Side

The Wild Side music video was directed by popular music video director Tanu Muino who also worked with Cardi B on Up

Social media users have praised Normani for sampling late US singer Aaliyah on the new music video which dropped on Thursday, 15 July

Normani and Cardi B have dropped a new song, Wild Side. The two stunners have also released a steamy music video for the single.

The saucy music video was directed by Tanu Muino. Muino is the same director responsible for Cardi B's viral video for her recent single, Up.

Normani and Cardi B showed their fans their 'Wild Side' in a new steamy music video. Image: Normani/Facebook, @iamcardib

According to Rolling Stone, Normani sings about sexual satisfaction in the song with the popular rapper. Normani and Cardi have worked together before on the set of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. Normani made a came appearance in that video.

YouTube users have praised Normani for sampling a bit of late singer Aaliyah in the new track. Check out some of their comments below:

Logan Mashups said:

"Normani ate it up and left no crumbs. The Aaliyah sample is simply genius."

h. commented:

"Let’s talk about the PERFECT usage of the Aaliyah 'One In A Million' sample."

Kunle B. wrote:

"She needed a fat comeback - they completely understood the assignment. Even did extra reading."

Denzel Dion said:

"Understood and aced the assignment."

A commented:

"Normani's really not the type to stay complacent. she knows her strengths and plays them well but elevates herself still, i love seeing that. that's how you know the hype is grounded not only on talent but passion."

Netty K wrote:

"The spirit of Aaliyah was on this set and it truly shows how radiant Norman is going to be in her career."

Yung T added:

"It’s the new generation giving Aaliyah the recognition she deserves. Her influence is so strong even 20 years later. Normani is going to be the Beyoncé of this generation. It’s clear."

Cardi B reaches 100 million Instagram followers

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that New York rap supremo Cardi B has made social media history since breaking out in 2018 with her debut album Invasion of Privacy.

As confirmed by Cardi B Updates on Twitter, the rapper has become the fastest female to reach the 100 million followers milestone in the genre on Instagram.

Cardi B also becomes only the 12th musician to mark this achievement and user number 28 in the social network's history. The landmark comes as no real surprise when one considers Cardi B's enormous appeal on both men and women.

