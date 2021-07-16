Selom Agboli and Sedem Agboli, a set of twin sisters who are 23 years old have attained a brilliant achievement for the first time in their family's history

Identical Ghanaian twin sisters Selom Agboli and Sedem Agboli have both graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) with degrees in the medical field.

In their report as narrated by a popular digital marketer, Edward Asare on Twitter, it is indicated that Selom Agboli is soon to pass out as a medical doctor whilst Sedem Agboli has already become a pharmacist.

One of the most eye-popping details in their story is the fact that the two brilliant sisters are only 23 years of age, which makes them two of the youngest professionals in both fields.

Selom and Sedem both studied General Science at Achimota School in Accra and were in the same class.

Sedem Agboli has already graduated while Selom Agboli is in her final year at the University of Ghana Medical School and will soon graduate as well.

Karel de Heer said:

Wow! Excellence, great talent and beauty at its best. We are all so proud of Selom and Sedem and wish them the utmost best at whatever they set their eyes and heart on.

Imelda Badoe indicated:

Congratulations girls. These two are the best. I worked with them and their customers service is top notch.

Jacob Larbi mentioned:

Congratulations to Sedem and all the best to Selom in your final year.

In an equally exciting report, a set of twins became medical doctors on the same day, saying that God has done it for their family all again.

@Sentie_Motloi shared two photos showing the ladies holding their medical tags. One of the frames had them all smiling in their doctors' garbs.

