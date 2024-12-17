A young lady living in the United Kingdom has shared the numerous things her parents brought to her from Ghana

In a video, the lady showed that her parents brought her items ranging from Cerelac to frozen stew and palm nut

Several people who watched her video thronged to the comments section to ask questions and share their views

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady shared a video showing everything her parents brought from home for her on Christmas.

The young lady displayed almost everything her parents brought on a kitchen counter in her home.

A Ghanaian lady displays all the food in Ghana her parents brought to her in the UK. Photo credit: @afroteen.hq

Source: Instagram

In a video on Instagram, the lady showed that her parents brought her items like Cowbell, Cerelac, Ideal Milk, Remie spices, Milo, green pepper (kpakpo shito), goat meat, cow feet, cow meat, and salted beef.

Other items they added include fermented fish (momoni), groundnut paste, palm oil, Maggie cubes, chicken stew, okro stew, kenkey, banku, okro, gari, pounded palm nut, soda biscuits, and washing powder.

From the quantity of items sent to the lady, she will use them for a long while and not exactly miss some Ghanaian dishes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on things sent abroad

Several social media users reacted to the video. Some asked how people can transport such foods abroad so they could do some.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @afroteen.hq.

Atete_kwaa said:

“Cerelac? Thought y’all agreed it’s for kids😂😂😂.”

Holdbrooksmithfrancesca wrote:

“If y'all continue to show this on social media, they will tighten up customs ay the airports.”

Adobe_gh said:

“Monka nokware kakra....the goat meat would have gone bad by the time she landed there. I mean, even internal trips with meat, you always pray it doesn't go bad na International trips. Girl, come on now😂😂😂.”

Esta_b23 wrote:

“These are the reasons y they really check Africans at the airport.”

Very_cutesy_orwnge said:

“Mummy you forgot kivo Garri ! 😫😫😫.”

Eunice.x06 wrote:

“Unlimited supply😭😭.”

Daughter_servant said:

“The cerelac in London doesn’t taste like the one in Ghana o. Difference wom.”

kob.bbe___ wrote:

“You won’t understand unless you come here 😂😂.”

Lady orders waakye from Ghana to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman ordered waakye from a restaurant in Ghana and sent it to the United Kingdom.

According to Akua, she wanted waakye but was too lazy to prepare it, so she decided to order from Mukasechic restaurant in Ghana.

Social media users commented on Akua's decision to order food from Ghana and have it transported from Africa all the way to the UK.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh