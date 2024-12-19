Vera, a Ghanaian in the US, said she likes to date white men over her fellow black men and Africans, citing their maturity and care

She added that she plans to reconsider dating Ghanaian men at age 50, feeling they overlooked her in her youth

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on Vera's choice of men and her reasons

Vera, a Ghanaian lady residing in the United States of America, said she prefers to be in a love relationship with a white man than a fellow citizen.

The lady said some Ghanaian men in America do not act as mature people and make too many demands, hence her decision to be in a love relationship with a white man.

Vera, a Ghanaian lady in the US explains why she does not want to date Ghanaians or black men but likes white men.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Vera said:

“I don’t want to be with a Ghanaian man. I will start thinking of dating a Ghanaian again when I turn 50 years old. I will do that because in my young days, no Ghanaian wanted me, so I will go back to them in my old age. If they reject me in my old age, I don’t care.”

“I want someone who will help me, not one who will spend my money,” she added.

Vera said the white man she is dating, for instance, sends her lunch and does other thoughtful acts for her. Meanwhile, the Ghanaian and other black men do not show enough care but rather make unnecessary demands of their women.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on lady's preference for white men

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Vera's video

@AB-en8th said:

“How many women abroad make mistakes. They always blame men and forget to talk about their attitude.”

@Relentless10 wrote:

“May God bless my American wife, she is a great gift from God.❤.”

@jkofie2834 said:

“Usually, we come to Ghana to find love because before they become troublesome, they would have submitted themselves for you to experience love.”

@boakyentimemmanuel4790 wrote:

“Tell her to change her character. If not, many men will come and go. The nagging and manipulative attitude is too much; men don't like it.”

@augustineaboateng9707 said:

“Is it possible to meet Vera? I live in Brooklyn, and I’m single. I love her vibes.”

