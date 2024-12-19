The Gbaŋlana of Mion, His Royal Highness Naa Bapir and his wife have made the Kingdom of Dagbon proud

The couple graduated with separate master's degrees from the University of Professional Studies, Accra

A post shared by the official X page of the Kingdom of Dagbon attracted reactions, with many congratulating them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian prince and his wife have achieved new milestones in their academic journeys.

The young prince, His Royal Highness Naa Bapir, and his wife graduated with separate master's degrees from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

A Ghanaian prince and his wife achieve academic milestone after bagging master's degrees from UPSA. Photo credit: @KDagbon & @MansuruShani/X.

Source: Twitter

His Royal Highness Naa Bapir is the Gbaŋlana (Prince) of Mion, one of the traditional areas of the Kingdom of Dagbon in the Northern Region of Ghana.

He earned a Master of Arts degree in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management while his wife was awarded a Master of Arts degree in Brands and Communications Management.

The couple was part of the 2024 batch of graduate students honoured at the UPSA graduation ceremony a few days ago.

This remarkable achievement shows the couple's commitment to personal and professional growth.

Their academic successes also serve as an inspiration to their subjects in the Mion Traditional Area.

The Kingdom of Dagbon celebrates Naa Bapir

The official X page of the Kingdom of Dagbon celebrated Naa Bapir and his wife on their academic accomplishments.

"Congratulations to His Royal Highness, Naa Bapir Mion-Gbaŋlana. MA in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management bagged. This is a testament to Dagbon’s commitment to ensuring that our Nation has the best education possible for all, regardless of age, gender and rank. Congratulations to his Highness," the post read.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the X post below:

@MusahShiraz1 said:

"May that achievement be a blessing to Dagbon."

@YeboahNick33578 also said:

"Congratulations my Salchi and brother.. May you gain much more knowledge and strength in Jesus' name."

@oga_nandos commented:

"Congratulations to his Royal highness."

Bono Chief bags first degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young chief in one of the towns in the Bono Traditional Area bagged his first degree.

Beaming with excitement, the young man took to his TikTok page to celebrate his academic success and expressed gratitude to God.

Many of his friends who chanced on his TikTok video congratulated him.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh