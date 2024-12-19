Kweku Smoke held Accra to a standstill with his debut music experience, Revival concert at the Ghud Park

Sarkodie was among several artistes who joined the rapper on stage to celebrate the unprecedented moment

His emotional speech online as he acknowledges Kweku Smoke left many impressed

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kweku Smoke's highly anticipated Revival concert took place at Ghud Park in Accra on Wednesday, December 18.

Sarkodie is certain Kweku Smoke is Ghana's Best Rapper of the Year. Source: KwekuSmoke, Sarkodie, SikaOfficial

Source: Facebook

The young Ghanaian rapper's zesty hip-hop showdown kicked off with an auto show, setting the stage for performances from the country's most exciting hip-hop talents.

Sarkodie was one of several guest performers who shared in Kweku Smoke's big moment.

The most decorated rapper in Africa has been involved in Kweku Smoke's journey since their first collaboration, Yedin, the youngster's debut in 2019.

It was a humbling moment when Sarkodie started recounting Kweku Smoke's rise to the top, describing him as the "definition of patience and hard work."

"Tonight, I'm not here to perform. I came all the way here to congratulate Kweku Smoke. This guy has been through a lot. He's the definition of patience and hard work. He has been grinding since day one. I have tears in my eyes."

Kweku Smoke bowed to Sarkodie, who lifted him up and gave him a fulfilling hug. Before Sarkodie left the stage, he called Kweku Smoke the Best Rapper of the Year and rallied the audience to support the youngster's bid for the award next year.

Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kweku Smoke and Sarkodie's proud moment at the Revival concert.

@joeclerkgh said:

"The boy from Oseikrom changed the narrative. That’s a nice one.

@_Mrr_Djan wrote:

"This guy should be up for artiste of the year , Kweku smoke did it and he did it well….. unprecedented."

@Archipalago remarked:

"This legendary I’m happy for both of them especially Kweku smoke."

Sarkodie hails Yaw Siki

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had cosigned Yaw Siki's new song on Twitter, drawing the attention of scores of fans to the converted rapper.

Yaw Siki had a close brush with death, which influenced him to become a preacher. The new song, Oreba, which preaches the second coming of Christ, follows a slew of Christian songs released by Yaw Siki, who now goes by his new name - Brother Yaw.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh