Sarkodie Emotional At Kweku Smoke's Revival Concert, Crowns Him Rapper Of The Year
- Kweku Smoke held Accra to a standstill with his debut music experience, Revival concert at the Ghud Park
- Sarkodie was among several artistes who joined the rapper on stage to celebrate the unprecedented moment
- His emotional speech online as he acknowledges Kweku Smoke left many impressed
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Kweku Smoke's highly anticipated Revival concert took place at Ghud Park in Accra on Wednesday, December 18.
The young Ghanaian rapper's zesty hip-hop showdown kicked off with an auto show, setting the stage for performances from the country's most exciting hip-hop talents.
Sarkodie was one of several guest performers who shared in Kweku Smoke's big moment.
The most decorated rapper in Africa has been involved in Kweku Smoke's journey since their first collaboration, Yedin, the youngster's debut in 2019.
It was a humbling moment when Sarkodie started recounting Kweku Smoke's rise to the top, describing him as the "definition of patience and hard work."
"Tonight, I'm not here to perform. I came all the way here to congratulate Kweku Smoke. This guy has been through a lot. He's the definition of patience and hard work. He has been grinding since day one. I have tears in my eyes."
Kweku Smoke bowed to Sarkodie, who lifted him up and gave him a fulfilling hug. Before Sarkodie left the stage, he called Kweku Smoke the Best Rapper of the Year and rallied the audience to support the youngster's bid for the award next year.
Sarkodie and Kweku Smoke stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kweku Smoke and Sarkodie's proud moment at the Revival concert.
@joeclerkgh said:
"The boy from Oseikrom changed the narrative. That’s a nice one.
@_Mrr_Djan wrote:
"This guy should be up for artiste of the year , Kweku smoke did it and he did it well….. unprecedented."
@Archipalago remarked:
"This legendary I’m happy for both of them especially Kweku smoke."
Sarkodie hails Yaw Siki
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had cosigned Yaw Siki's new song on Twitter, drawing the attention of scores of fans to the converted rapper.
Yaw Siki had a close brush with death, which influenced him to become a preacher. The new song, Oreba, which preaches the second coming of Christ, follows a slew of Christian songs released by Yaw Siki, who now goes by his new name - Brother Yaw.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation