Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an update on how she was preparing for her second Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

Afua Asantewaa shares a preparation update on her GWR sing-a-thon. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa's GWR sing-a-thon preparations

In a video she shared on her X page, Mrs Aduonum showed carpenters mounting the structure where she would be seated and host her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

In the caption of the post on X, which was made on December 19, 2024, she wrote an emotional message about how excited she was about trying the attempt a second time after failing the first time.

She noted that it felt great that she had a few hours to start her second record-breaking attempt, which would take place from December 21-25, 2024, at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi.

"Here we go!!!!! It feels great to know it’s just a few hours more to start my record attempt.

Afua Asantewaa further stated she was calm like never before as she prepared herself to go into this process. She hinted that it felt like it was her first time.

"I’m so calm like never before going into the process like it’s my first time 🤭 #construction #afuaasantewaasingathon #girlpower #setup"

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's preparation video

Many people thronged to the comment section to wish Afua Asantewaa luck in breaking the sing-a-thon record on her second attempt.

Below are the heartwarming messages:

@MorganGroups said:

"Go make us proud. We believe you can do it."

@Emberpower00 said:

"All the best champ."

@Edwardlfc7 said:

"We dey for you Afua👌."

Details of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

Afua Asantewaa fumes over divorce claims

YEN.com.gh reported that GWR sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa voiced her concerns about people's unpleasant comments about her marriage to Kofi Aduonum.

During an interview, she lamented about critics praying for her marriage to collapse.

Ghanaians commented on the video and advised Afua Asantewaa not to pay heed to the naysayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh