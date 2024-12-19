Akumaa Mama Zimbi Consoles Empress Gifty After Her Late Mum's Death: "Let No Man See Your Tears"
- Empress Gifty couldn't hide her tears when Akumaa Mama Zimbi visited her at home after the passing of her home
- The media personality consoled the bereaved singer and shared an experience when she lost a parent
- The emotional moment captured and shared online left many fans sympathising with Empress Gifty
Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi recently visited gospel singer Empress Gifty at home as she mourns her late mother.
It has been nearly a week since the singer's mum and Kumawood star Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan passed away.
Akumaa Mama Zimbi was joined by several other top personalities, including Piesie Esther.
Mama Zimbi consoles Empress Gifty
Akumaa Mama Zimbi was in her signature headgear when she visited Empress Gifty. They had a heart-to-heart conversation about the singer's bitter loss.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Watch Me hitmaker was seen with tears running down her cheeks as she conversed with Akumaa Mama Zimbi.
The seasoned media personality urged her not to cry and consoled with a similar experience when she lost her father.
"Don't let us see your tears again. It's painful. An elder advised me, so when I lost my father, nobody saw my tears. When they leave, I go into my closet and cry my heart out."
Mama Zimbi says the advice helped her immensely during her time of grief. She admonished Empress Gifty about her experience and encouraged her to pray silently even as she interacted with sympathisers to ward off bad energy during her vulnerable moments.
Mama Zimbi's words stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians' reactions to Mama Zimbi's message to Empress Gifty.
Lindaaubyn said:
"Wow, powerful message from aunty Akuma, perfectly said 💯💯💯💯💯."
Nharna Arhma wrote:
"Nobody told me this but I did same good advice."
@Nkosuofavor23 noted:
"Mama Zimbi, I don't side with you because tears come out as a result of pain. Fastforward, afternoon you shed tears you become relieved."
Naomi Micah12 remarked:
"When it comes to morning, everyone is different. The the tears are coming, never suppress it. Let it come. That will start your healing."
