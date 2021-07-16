John Mahama's only daughter, Farida, turned a year older on Friday, July 16, 2021

The former president shared lovely photos of Farida in celebration of her new age

Accompanying the photos was a lovely message from the father to his daughter

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the photos were surprised by the quick growth of Farida

Former President John Dramani Mahama has released two beautiful photos of his only daughter, Farida Mahama.

The former president shared the photos in celebration of the teenager's birthday on Friday, July 16, 2021.

In the photos which were posted on Mahama's official Facebook page, Farida looked quite big considering she is only in her early teens.

Rocking two different outfits, Farida Mahama looked dazzling in the photos shared by his father.

Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt message from the father to his daughter on her special occasion.

John Mahama, who described Farida as the lovely baby of his family, disclosed that Farida was a source of joy and happiness.

He completed his message by professing that he and Farida's mother, Lordina, will love her always.

"Happy birthday our lovely baby, @farida_mahama! You bring us so much joy and happiness. Love always!! Dad and Mum," his caption read.

Massive reactions

The photos shared by Mahama have stiired massive reactions from Ghanaians who joined him in wishing Farida a happy birthday. Just about five hours after the post, it had garnered over 7000 comments with almost 40,000 likes on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

