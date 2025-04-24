Mikel Arteta declined to provide any update on Partey’s contract situation, fueling speculation over a possible summer exit

The Ghanaian midfielder’s current deal with Arsenal runs out at the end of the 2024/25 season, and there’s no clear sign of a renewal

Thomas Partey remains vital for the Black Stars, recently scoring twice in a World Cup qualifier against Madagascar

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has once again stirred speculation surrounding Thomas Partey’s future after offering a cryptic response to a question about the midfielder's contract situation.

Following the Gunners' 2-2 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Arteta was asked whether there was any update on Partey's expiring contract, and his reply was anything but reassuring for fans hoping the Ghanaian stays.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal looks on ahead of the Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA CL match on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Alex Caparros - UEFA and David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

With Partey’s current deal running out at the end of the 2024/25 season and no public talks of a renewal, Arteta’s dismissive tone has left many wondering if the 31-year-old midfielder’s time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Arteta Dodges Direct Answer on Partey’s Future

The post-match press conference was filled with questions about Arsenal’s performance against Crystal Palace, but one query stood out — a question about fresh reports linking Partey with a possible exit and his contract status.

“There were some fresh reports just before this game around Thomas Partey's future and his contract, is there any update in that and do you want him to stay?” the journalist asked.

The Spaniard, who recently provided a first update on Partey's future with the Gunners, responded:

“I already gave the update the other day and I think it's not for me to give any more information about that.”

It was a short but telling answer. The Spaniard’s reluctance to speak further has only intensified the uncertainty surrounding Partey's long-term status at Arsenal.

Unlike the usual affirmations managers give when they want to keep a player, Arteta's remarks lacked assurance, no praise, no commitment, and no clarity.

Partey’s Contract Nears Its End

Thomas Partey’s current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2025, having joined the club in October 2020 from Atlético Madrid for £45 million.

The ex-Tema Youth player has made over 160 appearances for the North London side, playing a pivotal role in midfield across multiple seasons, including Arsenal's UEFA Champions League success against Real Madrid.

Despite being a key part of Arteta’s plans when fit, Partey has endured a series of injuries that have hindered his ability to play consistently.

This, combined with his age, set to turn 32 soon, and the emergence of younger midfielders like Declan Rice, could be influencing Arsenal’s hesitation to offer an extension.

The Numbers Behind Partey’s Arsenal Career

Since his arrival in 2020, Thomas Partey has been one of the more reliable defensive midfielders when fit.

He has been a cornerstone of Arteta’s tactical setup, particularly in the 2022/23 season when Arsenal pushed Manchester City in the title race.

Ghana's Thomas Partey of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Declan Rice vs Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on April 12, 2025. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

So far, Partey has amassed over 162 games in all competitions, contributing with defensive stability 9 goals.

However, long-term fitness concerns and recurring muscle injuries have limited his availability, often forcing Arteta to rethink midfield options during crucial periods.

Signs Pointing to a Summer Exit?

Given Arteta's ambiguous comments and Partey’s contract winding down, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to suggest a summer exit is on the cards.

Arsenal may opt to cash in while they still can, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

In recent windows, there have already been links between Partey and several Serie A and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The interest, particularly from the Gulf region, could resurface strongly this summer, especially with Partey still capable of delivering high-level performances when fully fit.

Arteta's response might just be the clearest indication yet that Arsenal are prepared to move on.

Partey Still a Key Asset for Ghana

While his club future hangs in the balance, Thomas Partey remains an important figure for the Ghana national team.

He recently starred in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers, scoring a brace of headers in a confident win over Madagascar in March.

With the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign ongoing, Partey’s experience and leadership will be vital for the Black Stars.

Even if Arsenal decide to part ways with him, his international career improved in the last couple of games under Otto Addo.

In this evolution, the need for a younger, more durable midfield group might be taking precedence over loyalty to older players — even those, like Partey, who have been central to the rebuild.

Partey's masterclass of headers in Morocco

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's brace against Madagascar during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiying Group I match played in Al Hoceima in Morocco on March 24.

The 2018 SWAG Personality of the Year scored a double of headers, all assisted by Jordan Ayew, as Ghana recorded a solid 3-0 triumph on neutral venue to brighten their WC qualification hopes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh