Kuami Eugene has dropped a beautiful video dancing to his 'Take Away' hit song with some adorable caucasian kids

In the beautiful video, Kuami taught the lovely little children how to do the dance to his viral 'Take Away' song

The little kids did well to mimic Kuami's moves and managed to pull it off as the musician gently tutored them

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has shared a beautiful video of him teaching some caucasian kids how to dance. Kuami taught them the moves to his hit single 'Take Away'.

The adorable children followed their tutor Kuami every step of the way as they mimicked his moves.

Kuami Eugene Teaching Cute Little Kids How To Dance Source: TikTok

With a few tries, the two adorable angels managed to pull off the dance and left a proud Kuami Eugene smiling broadly.

Kuami was in Hamburg, Germany, for a concert which is set to happen on 23rd September. The excited musician took a stroll around the beautiful city and had fun ahead of the much-anticipated concert.

Kuami Eugene rose to fame thanks to the MTN Hitmaker talent show and has since chalked massive success and is widely regarded as one of the best Ghanaian musicians of his generation.

Kuami now travels the world and enjoys his fame and success. His songs have reached every corner of the globe now, and many Europeans love to jam to his music.

Kuami Eugene Receives Fan Love

