Harriet Mensah, a close friend of Nana Ama Endorsed, real name Comfort Esime Adzigbli, has paid tribute to the late entrepreneur and social media influencer after her untimely passing on April 17, 2025.

Harriet, a Takoradi-based media personality popularly known as Hertilicious, took to her official TikTok page to share a new tattoo she had gotten in honour of the late Nana Ama Endorsed.

In the video, she displayed the tattoo, which consisted of the late Ama Endorsed's name and the date of her passing, inscribed on a military army dog tag pendant necklace on the right side of her upper back, with a pledge of never forgetting her.

Harriet Mensah, who had built a 14-year close friendship with the late Namas Decor CEO, also displayed a tattoo of her late kid brother, who tragically passed away in 2010.

In the caption of the social media post, the media personality, still mourning the demise of her close friend, whom she considered a 'sister,' wrote:

"I lost my kid brother 15 years ago. I thought that was all till I was hit with another one. Some people are a forever memory. Death is truly a THIEF 💔💔 #Aforevergiftto my special."

Harriet Mensah's unveiling of her tattoo comes after she shared an emotional message on social media after hearing the news of her close friend's passing. She also indicated that she and Ama Endorsed had planned a trip before her sad passing.

Nana Ama Endorsed's untimely passing

The Ghanaian social media and creative space was sent into a state of mourning on Thursday, April 17, 2025, after news emerged that Nana Ama Endorsed had passed away at the young age of 29 after a battle with an illness.

Ama Endorsed had been unwell for some time but was believed to be recovering before tragedy struck.

The popular entrepreneur and social media personality's heartbreaking demise was confirmed by her mother during an exclusive phone call with award-winning blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa.

Keche, Akuapem Poloo, and actress Charly D were among a few notable celebrities who mourned the late social media influencer's passing after the devastating news emerged.

The late Nana Ama Endorsed, also nicknamed the 'Lady Carpenter', had celebrated her 29th birthday with the acquisition of a brand-new Range Rover Velar and a new workshop for her Namas Decor brand weeks before her untimely passing.

The TikTok video of her friend's touching tribute is below:

Reactions to Ama Endorsed's close friend's tattoo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

JENN commented:

"I know Ama is also hurt wherever she is now, and she will really want us to be strong regardless. I feel your pain, sis. Stay strong, okay. Sending you love and light."

Favored girl said:

"Death has caused us a lot of pain and wounds in our hearts 💔😭😭."

Cherry_69 commented:

"This made me cry. I can only imagine the pain you’re feeling 🥹."

Keche Joshua speaks on Ama Endorsed's demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Keche Joshua spoke on Ama Endorsed's demise in an interview with Zionfelix in France.

The Keche music group member recounted the events that unfolded from the late influencer's birthdayevent to her passing.

Keche Joshua also alleged that foul play might be the cause of the late Ama Endorsed's passing, sparking many reactions.

