Arsenal content creator Gooner Chris expressed his heartfelt wish for Thomas Partey, stirring strong reactions from fans online

Mikel Arteta has given no clear indication that Arsenal will offer the 31-year-old Ghana midfielder a new contract

Supporters resonate with Gooner Chris’s message, showing how deeply connected fans are to Partey at the EPL club

The future of Thomas Partey at Arsenal remains shrouded in uncertainty, but one prominent voice in the Gunners' online community is making his stance loud and clear.

Popular football content creator Gooner Chris, who commands a following of over 116,000 fans on X, has delivered an emotional message that has captured the hearts of Arsenal supporters around the globe.

In a tweet posted shortly after Arsenal's dramatic 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday, Gooner Chris wrote simply:

“I want Thomas Partey to retire at Arsenal.”

The tweet, brief but loaded with sentiment, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of agreement, debate, and nostalgia among fans who appreciate the Ghanaian’s contribution to the club since his arrival.

Viral tweet with sentimental weight

In a digital world dominated by stats, transfers, and hot takes, Gooner Chris’s emotional tweet struck a different chord.

The message resonated with fans not because of breaking news or tactical insight, but because it reflected a heartfelt desire, the kind supporters feel when they connect deeply with a player.

Thomas Partey, now 31 and nearing the end of his contract in June 2025, has endured a stop-start career at Arsenal due to injuries.

However, when fit, he has been a dominant force in Mikel Arteta’s midfield. His leadership, composure, and experience have made him a fan favorite, particularly among those who appreciate the unseen work in midfield battles.

Gooner Chris’s tweet encapsulates the sentiment of fans who want Partey’s time at the club to be rewarded, not questioned, especially after his two dominant displays against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions Leaugue this season.

Arteta’s responses only deepen mystery

Adding more intrigue to the situation, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now addressed Partey’s contract situation twice this week, and both times, he has avoided giving a clear answer.

Following the Crystal Palace draw, Arteta said:

“I already gave the update the other day and I think it's not for me to give any more information about that.”

While some believe the club is preparing to move on from the Ghanaian midfielder, others like Gooner Chris are hoping for a more sentimental ending to Partey's Arsenal journey.

Fan Voices Gaining Momentum

Gooner Chris' call for Partey to retire at Arsenal is a reflection of how deeply connected some fans have become to players who show loyalty and commitment.

If Thomas Partey’s time in North London is indeed nearing its end, many fans will feel that the club is saying goodbye to more than just a midfielder, they’re parting with a player who still holds a special place in their hearts.

